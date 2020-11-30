Sharing your location with a friend or family member when you're trying to meet up with them in a crowded or confusing place, or you're worried about their safety for a night is pretty standard, but what about demanding to track someone all the time?Should it be a requirement when you marry into someone's family that you have to share your location with your new spouse's parents? Definitely not. While it's normal to worry about your loved ones and sharing locations has probably saved some lives, demanding that someone shares where they are at all times is creepy and a massive violation of privacy. Do your in-laws really need to know that you were at a bar until 5 AM? Is Christmas going to be awkward when your mother-in-law gets you a gift card to the coffee shop you go to every day because she watches your morning routine from 4 states away?Overbearing and nosy in-laws are somewhat expected at this point as the worst-case scenario for your partner's family. However, a mother-in-law judging your formal attire or sixth holiday mimosa is one thing, demanding she can see where you are during every moment of your life is an entirely different beast to battle.So, when a newly engaged man decided to consult the internet's moral compass otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his fiancée's overbearing family, people were quick to offer advice.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to join the location tracking app my fiancée's family uses? Our engagement is recent, and now that I'm almost a part of their family they want me to share my location with them so they can know I'm safe. It's nice that they care, but this isn't something I'd ever want to do. My family doesn't do it, and I don't like the idea of people knowing where I am at all times. It's creepy and an invasion of my privacy. The first time they asked I just told them I'd think about it, but they kept asking so I finally told him I wasn't going to do it. They weren't mad at me but asked me to reconsider because if not they'd worry about me. My fiancé was upset. She doesn't see why I am refusing. If I don't have anything to hide, there should be no privacy concerns, and given how much her parents worry, the ease it would bring them outweighs my desire not to share my location. The other point she made is that her brother-in-law had no issue with it, so I shouldn't be so difficult. So basically I am the as*hole because I'm prioritizing what she feels is the minimum benefit I'd receive over the massive relief her family would feel if they knew they could check if I was safe. This just doesn't seem normal to me and if it is, it shouldn't be expected. Besides, I don't have a dangerous job or do anything that would make me more likely to have trouble. AITA (Am I the As*hole)? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole). Not normal! This is not normal! This is one of those “hard pass” situations. Don’t do it. Don’t waffle about it. Don’t say, “oh, yeah I’ll think on it some more.” Just stick with “no. I’m not doing that.” No is a complete sentence, and nobody needs 24/7 access to your location “for safety” unless you need secret service agents shadowing you. - ASeaPersonByNight I don't blame you, I wouldn't be comfortable with that either. If you're interested in seeking a compromise perhaps you could suggest to your fiance that you only share your location with her? Regardless the NTA still stands. - Twiggy8888 That’s weird. If you and your fiancée want to have each other on the app, that’s not really unreasonable. But why would everyone else need to know where you are? My husband and I have each other on Find My Friends/iPhone. But that’s mostly so I can see how close he is with my pizza. Or when I can expect him home from wherever he may be so I can get off my ass and make it look like I haven’t been watching Netflix and surfing Reddit in my pjs all day. - TealTigress I don't even bother sharing my location with my husband unless there's bad weather/I'm headed somewhere new/going on a long trip Super weird invasion of privacy from her family - purplishcrayon If I was in a relationship like that, I'd honestly consider it a dealbreaker, personally. That is incredibly disturbing that it's something they'd even consider. - Yochanan5781 NTA. Their anxiety is not your problem. However the fact that your fiancee thinks their request is reasonable IS your problem. Before you marry her, look very closely at whether she is able to set boundaries with her parents. Otherwise you are going to be fighting battles like this your whole married life. And she will not have your back. - liontamer74 Tracking the location of your family members/partner is honestly a really toxic thing and it’s sad that’s it’s become somewhat normal - itwasneveristanbul So, there you have it!Everyone was in full agreement that this woman's family is expecting far too much of their daughter's soon-to-be spouse and tracking someone's location at all times is definitely a privacy violation. Even if this family truly just wants to make sure everyone is safe, there are other ways to check in with the people they love aside from virtually tracking them. Good luck, everyone!