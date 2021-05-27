Man asks if he’s wrong to refuse to sign contract to be godfather to friend’s baby.

While most people want the best for their friend's children, sometimes you have to set some clear boundaries...

Whether it's a five photo limit at happy hour, no last minute babysitting requests, or a kind request to never again be invited to a child's birthday party with no wine in sight, sometimes friends who children forget that their kids aren't everyone's kids. Of course when a four-year-old spills ketchup all over the floor it can be cute to their parents, but for the friend whose living room is now ruined it's not exactly an adorable, charming memory for the scrapbook.

Adopting the "it takes a village" mentality and being an aunt or uncle to your loved ones' children can be a rewarding and valuable experience, but if your friends take your kindness or financial assistance for granted then things can get rapidly escalate into a brutal group chat battle. So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he was wrong to refuse to sign a demanding, bizarre "godfather contract" for his friend's child, people were quick to help deem a verdict.