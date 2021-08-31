Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to split $6 million inheritance with estranged sister.

Money can be an uncomfortable subject sometimes between relatives, especially when you just found out you have a half-sibling who was adopted years ago...

While gifting everyone in the family DNA ancestry kits can be a fun way to spend the holidays, sometimes you can find out a few family secrets that you might be better off without knowing. Discovering relatives you didn't know existed can be a fun and cathartic way to learn more about your identity and roots, but not every reunion is a Hallmark-style, slow motion run toward open arms and a pristine Thanksgiving table.

Sometimes the coffee meeting with your long lost sibling is just a pleasant experience with a stranger you're not particularly interested in seeing regularly. In that case, are you obligated to spend every family gathering or share every family gift with this person simply because you're related? So, when a conflicted heir decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to split his hefty inheritance with his half-sister, people were quick to help deem a verdict.