Man asks if he's wrong for refusing to remove doorbell camera after neighbor asked him to.

Maintaining a happy and cordial relationship with neighbors is crucial if you want to have a peaceful neighborhood experience. The challenge is navigating the myriad of personalities and figuring out where your boundaries lie.

In order to keep the peace, compromises must be sometimes made, but some neighbors have more demanding expectations than others, which means it can be tricky to figure out where to compromise and where to tow your own boundaries.

In a recent post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to remove his doorbell camera after his neighbor asked him to.

AITA for telling my neighbor to get f***ed when he told me to remove my doorbell camera?​​​​​​

OP shared that a string of neighborhood robberies inspired him to buy a doorbell camera.