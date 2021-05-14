Man asks if he's wrong for refusing to remove doorbell camera after neighbor asked him to.

Maintaining a happy and cordial relationship with neighbors is crucial if you want to have a peaceful neighborhood experience. The challenge is navigating the myriad of personalities and figuring out where your boundaries lie.
In order to keep the peace, compromises must be sometimes made, but some neighbors have more demanding expectations than others, which means it can be tricky to figure out where to compromise and where to tow your own boundaries.
AITA for telling my neighbor to get f***ed when he told me to remove my doorbell camera?
So lately, there have been a number of burglaries in the area I live in. My wife and I were among those who got burglarized and most of the stuff we lost were packages and electronics. My wife and I both work long hours so we're not home most of the time and despite taking precautions, we still are concerned for the safety of our belongings as well as other things.