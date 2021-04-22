Man asks if he was wrong to share net worth at dinner after wife claimed they’re broke.

Talking about money in a romantic relationship can get rapidly awkward if you're not careful, especially at a dinner with friends...

Sometimes no matter how hard you try to steer the conversation away from religion, politics, or money, you end up swifty spiraling into an uncomfortable situation. Comparing salaries with friends, watching as your partner reveals private information about your joint income, or bragging about a raise or purchase can turn an otherwise fun couples dinner into an anxiety-riddled disaster. Being honest about money is critical for a healthy relationship, but it's important to discuss financial goals, debt, or spending habits before resentments brew and bubble over.

So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his wife's opinion of their finances, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for revealing our net worth when my wife constantly says we are broke and making me look bad with money?