Working in the service industry, or any job that involves smiling for the public while a manager reminds you, "the customer is always right" can be incredibly difficult...Even when you absolutely know the customer isn't right and they never asked you for a side of ranch with their ice water and now they're yelling in your face about how you should just "know" that ranch dressing always goes with ice water, you have to smile and nod and try to fix the ridiculous problem despite their clearly misdirected anger. Servers and bartenders have to not only master the technical part of the job, but also be constantly smiling therapists who can give life advice or directions to another location, nurses when someone passes out or throws up in the dive bar bathroom, lawyers when two people start screaming in the middle of the floor, and it can all be a rollercoaster of tray-balancing stress.So, when a concerned man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an uncomfortable situation he got into over his brother-in-law's behavior at a diner, people were quick to offer advice.AITA for siding with the waitress when my brother-in-law made a mistake on his order? My wife, her brother and I were at a diner style restaurant. While looking at the menu, I considered getting a patty melt, but decided to get something else. My BIL did order the patty melt. That's why it stuck in my head, because I almost ordered it too. When the waitress returned with our order, she placed the patty melt in front of my BIL and he complained it wasn't what he ordered. The waitress looked at her order pad and confirmed that he ordered a patty melt. My BIL started getting angry and the waitress got really wide eyed and anxious, apologizing and offering to take it back and fix the mistake. Except it wasn't a mistake. He got exactly what he ordered. So I interrupted and reassured the waitress that she did not make a mistake. I turned to my BIL and told him he in fact ordered the patty melt. Now, the question is if he wants something different, he'd have to order again, but we weren't going to make the waitress take it back. My BIL grudgingly accepted the patty melt. After the waitress left, he got angry at me for interfering. He asked if I always paid so much attention to what other people ordered and accused me of being nosy. My wife took his side and said I should have stayed out of it. It turned out he had thought he ordered what was on the picture to the right of the patty melt entry on the menu, but the picture was of a Super Burger that had its entry was below the picture. Also the picture was clearly labeled Super Burger. He didn't read carefully. The best I can figure is that my BIL got mad because I caused him to lose face in front of a stranger/ waitress. My whole POV is that I knew the facts, and the truth was the waitress hadn't made a mistake and I didn't think she needed to apologize for a mistake that wasn't hers. AITA for siding with the waitress when my brother-in-law made the mistake? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole) Service industry jobs are hard, really, really hard. If I was sitting by you guys and had the same information I would have interfered. The pay is sh*t and so many customers are entitled sh*ts. But look how awesome the waitress did, she was ready to make an exchange knowing full well that the boss may blame her and take off the cost from her paycheck. From all people that work or have worked in service industry, THANK YOU - Oracle5of7 Very obvious NTA. Him "losing face" with a person he likely will never see again is not nearly as important as treating others with respect. If he didnt get angry about it I am sure it could have been cleared up easily. What a d*ck. - taybay462 NTA. I can’t stand people who treat their servers like sh*t. He deserves to be put in his place. - BriaKhalifa NTA and as a former server thank you for standing up for this one! - grumpi-otter NTA. I can't believe your wife sided sided with him. - RO489 NTA, your brother-in-law literally can't understand a picture-book level amount of information. - ClaudeJRdL So, there you have it!Not a single person thought that this brother-in-law was correct in not owning up to his mistake. If you can't cut your server some slack when you can't process a photo on a diner menu properly, you need to take a long look at your life. She was even willing to fix the problem that wasn't even her fault! 0 star Yelp review on this man as a customer. Good luck, everyone!