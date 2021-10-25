Man asks if he's wrong for snapping at wife after she interrupted his virtual interview.

Navigating marriage is complicated enough on its own. But when you add pregnancy and working from home to the mix, it can get extra prickly. Finding ways to respect each other's space while working can be difficult, particularly if your energy levels aren't matched.

This dynamic is made way harder when one partner doesn't respect the other one during important work meetings or interviews. Having noisy disruptions when you're on a professional Zoom can not only feel disrespectful, but can legitimately put your job at risk.

In a post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for getting mad at his wife for distracting him during an interview.

AITA I got mad at my wife because she caused me to fail an important interview​​​​​​

OP started the post by sharing that his wife is six months pregnant and wants to stay home with the baby, so he's been looking for better paying work.