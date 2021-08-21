Man asks if he was wrong to ask stranger breastfeeding in public to go 'somewhere else.'

The subject of whether or not it's "appropriate" for women to breastfeed their babies in public places is still surprisingly divisive.

Many offices, airports and other shared spaces have designated special rooms or areas for women who seek privacy while breastfeeding, but the act itself still shouldn't offend anyone. If a tiny piece of fabric covers a woman's nipples in a bikini or a crop top then you can call it a fun and flirty outfit, but if a baby is covering her nipple so she can feed her child, then she's scandalizing all the passengers on the train?

If a mother taking care of her child in public is upsetting for your precious eyes to behold, then it's up to you to adjust your location or avert your gaze to make yourself comfortable. Asking a mother to leave a public space because you can't handle the sight of nature won't win you too many friends at the coffee shop.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not he was wrong to ask a woman breastfeeding in public to relocate, people were quick to help deem a verdict.