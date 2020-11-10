Kids are cute, but they can also be sticky, loud hurricanes of destruction...Sometimes people forget that not everyone thinks their child screaming through an airport while smashing cereal into the carpet at 6 AM is "adorable." While it might be a cute moment for you, the quiet couple at the next table probably isn't thrilled that your 3-year-old is attempting to juggle the dinner rolls at a fancy restaurant. Teaching children to be respectful of people's property is a crucial lesson, and even when it's within the family, it's important to remind children that just because they want something doesn't mean they can have it.If you have children or young nieces and nephews, there is some level of child-proofing you must do to your prized posessions before letting kids run loose through your treasured art collection. However, if you've given children ample warning that they can't play Red Rover by the antique glass Christmas ornaments and they return with a pile of sad shards, a punishment is probably in order.So, when an angry uncle decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to sue his sister over a valuable Marvel poster, people were quick to offer advice.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for suing my sister over a poster my sister's son destroyed? My sister brought her kids over two weeks ago. In my office I have a vintage Marvel poster signed by Stan Lee and the artists of the poster. The poster is over thirty years old. Her son saw this and thought it was really neat and wanted me to give it to him. I tried being diplomatic but let him know that wouldn't happen. For certain reasons, my office door locks behind me and you need keys to open it. This is important. Fast forward the next day. We're going to the park and I can't find my keys. We're looking around the house and I hear her daughter yell out "oh no!" And my sister and I go running. Her son has opened my office and climbed on the desk to get the poster down. In doing it, he managed to tear it in half. I'm furious. This poster is not only irreplaceable, I got it signed with my now deceased grandfather. It has a lot of sentimental value for me. My sister completely blew this off. Hell, she even started giggling when her daughter said "oh no" the second time because she thought it sounded cute. She didn't offer me anything, even an apology. Her argument is that I should have had my keys on me because I should have somehow expected that her son would try to take it down from the wall. Dad and wife are firmly in my camp. Dad recognized how important this was to me because it was only a few days before he suddenly passed away and was the last thing we did together. My mom and sister are acting like it's no big deal. Sister ghosted me when I texted her asking about compensating me for the poster. I'm case anyone is wondering, when we moved into my house, we had the poster appraised at $3k due to the condition and rarity of this particular poster. I was informed after Stan Lee's death, it went up but we didn't have it reappraised. This particular one does go on eBay and unsigned fetch north of $2k When I served her, my mom called me up telling me it was no big deal and she said she found another poster on eBay and when I saw the link I realized it was completely different, and wasn't signed, or anything like that. It wasn't even the same year. Now sister is complaining to mom that I'm "being mean" for going after her and not taking her offer and instead making her pay for it. She thinks I should just let this go because "kids will be kids" so aita here? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole). She is 100% responsible for her son's behavior. I don't care if it was even on the floor of your office.... Her kid was old enough to be sneaky and go around all of the normal security you had in place. - wickedlucky NTA, I'd sue for compensation too then again that might cost you more in legal fees than the poster is worth. So I don’t know if that’s worth it, but at the least she owes you an apology. TheSaintOfTheRight Wow NTA, kids only act like that when they havent been raised right. The child was told no that should have been the end of it, you had made sure that the poster wasnt easily accessible to him and he decided to take you keys and help himself to your property. The kids will be kids excuse is just your sister mot taking blame for her own sh*t parenting. Unfortunately because of the sentimental value your poster cant be fully replaced but you can teach your sister that actions have consequences. - WastedGoblin Threaten to take her to small claims court if you have to. There’s no reason she shouldn’t be responsible for getting you the closest version possible even if you’ve lost the sentimental attachment to the first one. I’m so sorry this happened. - rileygreyy So, there you have it!Everyone agreed this sister is fully in the wrong for not accepting the responsibility of the actions of her child. Ruining an irreplacable prized posession (even if it was an accident) has consequences, and it's better this kid learns that lesson sooner than later. Good luck, everyone!