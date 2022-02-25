Someecards Logo
Man asks if he was wrong to surprise GF with his entire family at her serving job.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 25, 2022 | 6:44 PM
Anyone who has worked a shift in the service industry is familiar with the cursed parade of simple syrup-stained surprises that come with every 12 hour grind on the floor...

So, when a deeply confused young man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to blindside his girlfriend at her waitressing job with a family reunion, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for bringing my entire family to the restaurant where my girlfriend was working as a server in order to meet her?

I (24m) have been dating my girlfriend (26f) for several months. She works as a server at a local, popular restaurant.

My family has been for a few weeks now asking to meet her. I have two older sisters (31 and 27) as well as three nieces and mother and father who are both in their late fifties.

My girlfriend doesn't have a good relationship with her own parents and has expressed envy over me having a good relationship with mine. I've asked her a few times to come with me to meet my family, but she's always had an excuse why she couldn't.

