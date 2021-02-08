Man asks if he was wrong to take the last slice of pie from his pregnant wife

While pregnant women should be cut a lot of slack for moodiness, strange cravings, exhaustion and other understandable symptoms of building another human being in their bodies, what about when a pregnant woman consistently refuses to save just one slice of pie for her husband?

The internet is full of hilarious conflicts, but this one is especially rich in moral (and lemon meringue) flavor. People who aren't married often hear that marriage is "all about compromise," but pregnancy can sometimes replace all compromise with "letting whoever is pregnant run the whole show." If your pregnant partner needs you to go out at 3 AM to get ice cream and potato chips, you must just do it. If the person carrying your future child is scream-crying at you because you left a single dirty sock on the floor, maybe let this one slide, pick up the sock and profusely apologize. However, where is the line between perfectly understandable pregnancy-related behavior and plain selfishness? Is it the last slice of pie?

So, when a soon-to-be dad decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about his pregnant wife's newfound obsession with his sister's pie, people were eager to offer advice.