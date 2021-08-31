Man asks if he was wrong to take all the money his girlfriend's son won gambling.

Giving someone a lottery ticket as a gift or a little cash to play the slots in a casino can get complicated if they actually end up winning something big...

Most people understand that when you give someone a financial gift, it's weird and pretty rude to expect something in return. However, a life-changing casino win that you technically funded can certainly sting a bit.

Money can always be a complicated subject in a family, but teaching children how to be financially responsible doesn't have to be a massive drag over the piggy bank full of pennies. If you give your kid a weekly allowance and then they use that money to invest in their neighborhood friend's shockingly lucrative lemonade stand hustle, would you feel entitled as a parent to those earnings? Hopefully not, but the internet is always full of exceptions, especially when it comes to parenting debates.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to keep his girlfriend's 18-year-old son's gambling winnings, people were quick to help deem a verdict.