Man asks if he’s wrong to tell fiancée to stop blaming childbirth for ‘ruining’ her body.

Loving and appreciating your body, especially after the changes it endures during and after giving childbirth, can be a difficult but illuminating road for many people...

Finding a partner who can support you in your journey to body acceptance and body positivity is key, and someone who can't accept that everyone's bodies change throughout life can be incredibly toxic. Support groups and friends who are also going through the same body image challenges can be beneficial for many people as it's nice to vent to someone other than a romantic partner. Shaming someone for their post-baby body acceptance is a cruel and damaging way to award yourself some seriously nasty karma.

So, when a frustrated and deeply confused man decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his fiancée's body positivity posts, people were eager to rip him apart.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my fiancée to stop blaming our kids for ruining her body?