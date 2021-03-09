Man asks if he’s wrong to tell fiancée to stop blaming childbirth for ‘ruining’ her body.

Finding a partner who can support you in your journey to body acceptance and body positivity is key, and someone who can't accept that everyone's bodies change throughout life can be incredibly toxic. Support groups and friends who are also going through the same body image challenges can be beneficial for many people as it's nice to vent to someone other than a romantic partner. Shaming someone for their post-baby body acceptance is a cruel and damaging way to award yourself some seriously nasty karma.
So, when a frustrated and deeply confused man decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his fiancée's body positivity posts, people were eager to rip him apart.
My fiancée (46F) and I (48M) used to both be fitness enthusiasts. She used to go to the gym with me all the time and we shared passions in mountain biking, CrossFit, and were competitive rowers from our college years onward. She used to take pride in the fact that she would push herself to the limit to keep up with me fitness-wise. However after our 4 year old and 3 year old girls were born my fiancée began saying that using the elliptical and treadmill at the gym already constituted “pushing herself to the limit.”