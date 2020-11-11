Criticizing your partner's style or fashion choices, especially if they're connected to their workplace or uniform, is definitely a bad look...While it's normal for couples to ask each other for their opinions on formal attire or certain outfits, disapproving of someone's general clothing choices is just rude. Unless you're in love with someone who wears sandals in the snow and refuses to take their shoes off when they get on a bed, clothing and fashion is a deeply personal, creative way that many people express themselves. If someone's clothing is effecting your own feelings so much that you're embarrassed to be seen with them, that's much more of a reflection on you than it is on their strange collection of scarves or patterned pants. So, when a bitter boyfriend decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about an argument he got into with his girlfriend about her work "uniform," as a preschool teacher, people were quick to deem a verdit.AITA for not liking how my girlfriend dresses for work? So I (43M) don’t think I’m in the wrong here, but my mother is very angry at me, and my best friend said I was a horrible person for saying what I did and I’d be lucky if my girlfriend didn’t put me out with the garbage, since I decided I wanted to act like trash. My girlfriend (34F) is a preschool teacher and for some reason I can’t explain she dresses like Ms. Frizzle. Like a dress with the pattern of whatever they are studying. She makes a lot of them herself, now including matching masks. The kids love it, and the parents seem to think it’s great. I don’t like the amount of attention she gets honestly. I’d prefer if she came home and changed before running any errands. On Friday, she helped my mom with something after work and she was still in her weird dress. I have told her before I don’t like when she dresses that way, but she tells me I don’t have to like it, but I have no right to tell her how to dress. I was upset she went out like that with my mother, and told her that my mom said she was embarrassed and to ask that she please not dress like that again if they’re going out. I was not expecting her to call my mom and apologize. When my mom asked what she meant, she told her what I said. My mom was furious, explained she doesn’t have a problem with how my girlfriend dresses and thinks it’s great she spends extra time doing things to engage her students. My mom then yelled at me for lying to my girlfriend and trying to throw her under the bus because I was being an insecure jerk. My girlfriend and I got into a huge fight. I said she should be embarrassed to be seen in public like that. She said the only thing she was embarrassed by was me. She hasn’t spoken to me or done anything for me since. My friend said I was horrible and called me trash. I shouldn’t have lied, but I think my girlfriend should take what I think about her clothes into consideration and I’m not sorry for expecting her dress more appropriately in public. Am I really such an as*hole here? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: Bro.... What? YTA (You're the As*hole) Mrs. Frizzle is a treasure, she is not to be disrespected - KnightofNiApplicant YTA. You...don't understand why a preschool teacher would dress in bright, fun, educational outfits? - mm172 YTA Even mommy thinks you're an a*s, that should be a hint. - metka_satak_oz YTA. In what world is she “inappropriate”? She sounds like she has confidence and a personality. - dftaylor YTA 1000000% I hope she breaks up with you - darrr666 YTA. It sounds like your girlfriend is an incredible teacher who is very dedicated to her students. For you to make her feel bad about dressing in a way that engages them is disgusting. Your friends are right. - puppyjtio So, there you have it!Everyone agreed that this man is 100% in the wrong for judging the fun and creative way his girlfriend dresses for her job and if it "embarrasses" him, that's out of his own insecurity. Good luck, everyone!