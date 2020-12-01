Clashing with in-laws is a fairly standard problem for many people, but when you're young in a new relationship, it can be harder to defend yourself against your partner's judgmental parents...While it's always important at any age to respect your elders, especially when they're the people who raised the person you love, sometimes it can be hard to sit in polite silence. When family members berate your partner or question your relationship dynamic, you might have to cross the line in order to stay true to yourself and your partner. Of course it's better and easier for everyone to choose not to disrupt the peace, but if you happen to have one too many glasses of wine at your girlfriend's Thanksgiving and cause a scene, things can rapidly enter awkward territory.So, when a man was conflicted about whether or not he made the right call during a seriously uncomfortable dinner with his girlfriend and her father's overly complimentary friend, the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's, "Am I the As*hole" was ready to help.AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my girlfriend's dad's friend to stop complimenting my girlfriend? I'm 23, my girlfriend's 22. My girlfriend's dad has this friend I'll call Jack. They've been friends for like 30 years but Jack moved away when my girlfriend was a baby so he hasn't been around her that many times. She was like 13 or 14 last time she saw him. Jack's in his 50s. Jack recently moved back to town and my girlfriend's dad invited him and his family (wife and two teenage daughters) over for dinner. He invited me too since I've been with my girlfriend for four years and I'm "part of the family". His words. All throughout dinner, Jack kept staring at my girlfriend. Then he started saying stuff like, "wow you're so grown up, I can't believe how grown up you are". He told her brother the same thing once but then focused on only her instead. It was kind of normal at first but then it escalated into stupid creepy middle aged man jokes like "good thing you got your looks from your mom instead of your dad!". Then finally he was saying stuff like "you really are beautiful, I can't believe it". At one point he told me, "you sure are a lucky man". I probably would've let it slide to keep the peace if he'd only complimented her once, but he kept repeating himself like we didn't all hear him the first time. He told her she was beautiful at least five times. Her parents didn't really seem to care, they even looked kind of proud. But my girlfriend was obviously uncomfortable and I was too, so I finally said, "ok, she gets it, she's beautiful". Jack looked embarrassed but didn't say anything, and my girlfriend's dad just shot me a death glare and changed the subject. After Jack and his family left, my girlfriend thanked me and told me she'd been creeped out. But her dad lectured me about how "that was no way to treat his friend who was just being nice" and he how he was "ashamed and embarrassed of me". Now he's trying to get me to call Jack and apologize. AITA? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: NTA (Not the As*hole). Listen to your gf. You did the right thing. - SeaABrooks NTA. Do NOT apologize. Your response was not rude. It sounds friendly and he should have taken the message. I’m a 40 something guy btw with a daughter. Stand your ground. - 1948is_hereNow NTA. The guy was creeping over his friends daughter, gross. Your gf needs to tell her father how uncomfortable she was though. - memx12 NTA - Your girlfriend was uncomfortable and thanked you after. You weren’t blatantly rude, you basically said “okay, that’s enough.” After one or two times it crosses over into excessive and mildly inappropriate. If no one was going to call him out he would have just kept doing it. Did your gf explain to her dad that she was uncomfortable with the constant comments on her appearance? - nano-cola NTA. This was a lose-lose situation. You say something, you piss her dad off. You don't say something, she sees you not standing up for her. I think you made the right choice though. - Fleegle2212 NTA Take it from a woman who has experienced this discomfort repeatedly. You absolutely did the right thing. - digitalgirlie So, there you have it!Everyone was in full agreement that this young man was not at all in the wrong for defending his girlfriend when she was clearly uncomfortable with her dad's friend's comments. While it might be awkward to deal with her father and his friends in the future, he did the right thing in the moment. Good luck, everyone!