Man asks if he was wrong to tell his insecure girlfriend to get breast implants.

Being honest about your partner's appearance can be a complicated subject, but when someone you love is standing in front of the mirror in quite possibly the least flattering outfit you've ever seen on this planet and asking you what you think? It's time to tell the truth before their office holiday party.

Part of being in a relationship is boosting each other's confidence, giving your partner little compliments and making them feel attractive, but if someone needs constant reassurance that they look great, it can be a bit exhausting. No, that shirt doesn't make your legs look like stumps, babe! Yes, that hairstyle that you do every day also looks good today, I promise!

Everyone feels insecure sometimes and shaming the person you love for feeling uncomfortable with their body or appearance is never a kind or loving move. Still, there are only so many different ways you can reassure your partner that you think they're a beautiful god of hotness before you're tempted to gently suggest they learn how to conjure up some confidence from within.

So, when a frustrated and conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to suggest breast implants to his new girlfriend, people were quick to help deem a verdict.