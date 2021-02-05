Man asks if he was wrong to tell single mom friend to ‘not expect guys to stick around.’

Giving friends advice, especially dating advice, can often be difficult to navigate in a sensitive and productive manner...

Matters of the heart usually require a gentler approach even if you'd love to smack your friend across the face with reality. Especially if someone isn't seeing the glaring reason that they haven't found a partner yet, kindness is key. While it can hurt to be brutally honest or blunt regardless of how much sugar you coat the news with, sometimes you do have to tell your loved ones your opinion about their failed adventures in Tinder Town.

While the world of dating is often full of lies and withheld information as everyone wants to present the best version of themselves possible, being upfront and honest about every part of your life that could potentially deter future partners is usually the best move. Wasting time on a new relationship and developing feelings with a person who ultimately isn't right for you can be incredibly defeating. So, when a man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his friend's choice to omit the fact that she has a young son when she goes on dates, people were eager to offer advice.