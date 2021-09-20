Man asks if he was wrong to tell wife to 'get a job' if she wants to keep HBO.

Dividing up housework and childcare can be difficult maze of chaotic calendars and constant exhaustion for many working parents.

With two busy work schedules it can feel impossible to decide who has to take time off work or reschedule a call to show up for the dance recital or let the exterminator in at noon on a Tuesday. However, if one parent decides to leave their job and stay home to take on all of the workday childcare and housework, that can also cause a series of different problems.

Going from living on two incomes as a couple to suddenly getting by on one income with two extra tiny humans to grocery shop for can be a rocky transition, but honest communication is key. Deciding to cut costs around the house without consulting your partner about why you just got rid of their favorite TV show isn't going to win you any karma points in the romance department.

So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to cancel streaming services with shows his wife watches to motivate her to "get a job," people were quick to help deem a verdict.