Man asks if he was wrong to tell wife she wouldn’t be a good mom.

Choosing when to become a parent can be a difficult and complex decision with many different factors to juggle...

Couples deciding when to have a child based on where they are in their perspective careers or other life goals can have a hard time balancing when it's the right time for both of them. If one person is completely ready while the other parent-to-be is on the fence, tensions can rapidly arise. While some couples "test out" their parenting potential by adopting a puppy and dividing caretaking responsibilities, pets are radically different from children and dog-wrangling skills might not always be the most precise gauge. Dogs do require a lot of work, love, and responsibility but they also don't grow up to be snarky human teenagers slamming doors in your face.

So, when a concerned husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about using his puppy as a test to see if his wife would be a good mom, people were eager to deem a verdict.