Man asks if he was wrong to throw 'typical' bachelor party for asexual brother.

So, when a confused former Best Man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about getting kicked out of his brother's groomsmen, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I’ll preface this by saying my brother (26m) and I (29m) are super close. And he is about to get married to his lovely girlfriend of 5 years. He has been an out asexual for 2 of those years and she’s been supportive of that. So have I, love who you love and all that. I’m an ally.
I am the best man at his wedding, or I was the best man at his wedding. His fiancée told me last night that I’m out of the wedding party now and that my brother was too uncomfortable to make that choice himself (that’s weird if you ask me, be a man and come to me yourself, but whatever).