Man asks if he was wrong to throw 'typical' bachelor party for asexual brother.

The tradition of gathering all your childhood friends, favorite coworkers, and cousins into a limo to chug whiskey and end up with you face in a cold pizza at 6 AM before you get married can be fun, but dangerous...

So, when a confused former Best Man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about getting kicked out of his brother's groomsmen, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for throwing my asexual brother a proper bachelor party?

I’ll preface this by saying my brother (26m) and I (29m) are super close. And he is about to get married to his lovely girlfriend of 5 years. He has been an out asexual for 2 of those years and she’s been supportive of that. So have I, love who you love and all that. I’m an ally.