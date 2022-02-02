Man asks if he's wrong to upgrade on flight but leave his wife in economy.

Flying can be a nightmare at every step between figuring out transportation to the airport, navigating the line for security, wrangling your shoes through a conveyer belt of dirty bins and rushing to the gate...

Sitting at an airport bar while staring at your gate, wondering why everyone is lining up before the boarding announcement has been made and then watching as a group of the most inefficient people the world has to offer attempt to load their bags into overhead bins? Flying is a journey in patience and a test of your faith in humanity.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he'd be wrong to completely ditch his wife on their flight to vacation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for upgrading to a business class ticket while my wife sits in economy?