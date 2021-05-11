Man asks if he was wrong to 'upstage' neighbor's Mother's Day by hosting outdoor brunch.

Mother's Day planning can be a calm flower delivery or a runaway train of chaos involving a bottomless brunch with the in-laws, kids, and somehow the neighbors...

Planning a nice day for the mothers in your life is always appreciated, but depending on what everyone's preferences are, there is always some planning involved. While flowers and a card or some homemade gifts from the kids are expected, going out of your way to do something thoughtful or creative can earn you some serious points. Preparing her favorite lunch or taking some of the household or childcare responsibilities off her hands for the day are some standard options, but every mom has a different dream for a relaxing day.

Competing with other couples, parents or family members to one-up holiday gestures or presents can become a brutal battle of passive aggression and financial rivalry, but simply doing something nice for the people you love isn't the same as actively trying to "upstage" others. So, when a concerned man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his Mother's Day, people were quick to help deem a verdict.