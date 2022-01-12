Man asks if he's wrong to warn wife's ex about the spy cameras she hid in his house.

While spy-gear and nanny cams hidden inside teddy bears are often featured in movies about wacky families, it's rare to encounter a hidden camera in real life.

Knowing that you're being watched by security cameras in a public place or as an employee comes with its own layers of awkwardness, but when you're not aware that you're looking in a two-way mirror or a camera lens inside the alarm clock, it can be terrifyingly surreal.

Hidden cameras can be incredibly effective tools to protect loved ones, but spying on someone's life without their permission as if you're a secret reality television director lurking in the control room is a dangerous move.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he'd be wrong to alert his wife's ex about hidden cameras, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wanting to tell my stepdaughter's dad about the cameras my wife planted in his house while he was away?