Man asks if he was wrong to wince when girlfriend asked him to buy her a $14K engagement ring.

Planning an elaborate proposal with family, a professional photographer, a hot air balloon flash mob or a horseback ride on the beach with the dog delivering a massive diamond ring is what some couples dream of, but being on the same page about spending and expectations involved in the wedding-planning process is key. Expecting someone to spend the standard "three months of their salary" on a diamond when that money could also go toward a home or another shared expense is a big ask, but prioritizing what is important to both you and your partner is necessary if you want to start the marriage off on a solid foundation. Pressuring someone you love to buy a ring they're not comfortable or interested in spending that much money on just because your friends all have traditional diamonds, or you feel pressure to put a price tag on your relationship can be dangerous. Ultimately, a proposal is about celebrating your love and future together, and it shouldn't be about going into debt for a sparkly rock.