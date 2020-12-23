Man asks if he was wrong to wince when girlfriend asked him to buy her a $14K engagement ring.

The whole sentiment and purpose of getting engaged and planning a wedding with someone can get lost in the material details, especially now with the tradition of raking in those likes with an Instagram proposal post...

Planning an elaborate proposal with family, a professional photographer, a hot air balloon flash mob or a horseback ride on the beach with the dog delivering a massive diamond ring is what some couples dream of, but being on the same page about spending and expectations involved in the wedding-planning process is key. Expecting someone to spend the standard "three months of their salary" on a diamond when that money could also go toward a home or another shared expense is a big ask, but prioritizing what is important to both you and your partner is necessary if you want to start the marriage off on a solid foundation. Pressuring someone you love to buy a ring they're not comfortable or interested in spending that much money on just because your friends all have traditional diamonds, or you feel pressure to put a price tag on your relationship can be dangerous. Ultimately, a proposal is about celebrating your love and future together, and it shouldn't be about going into debt for a sparkly rock.