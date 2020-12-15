Man asks if he was wrong to yell at wife for being too cheap to spend $2 on his coffee.

While big and grand, romantic gestures are always memorable, sometimes the little things a couple does to show each other they care every day can matter even more...

Showing your partner you're thinking about them even if it's something as small as replacing their toothbrush when you replace yours, bringing them back their favorite cookies from your office party, or always making sure to make extra coffee for them in the morning can make a huge difference. While love is strengthened with time, sometimes being in a long-term relationship can unfortunately nurture feelings of resentment or taking the other person for granted if problems aren't addressed as they come up. If you're consistently feeling like your partner doesn't think about you or make an effort in the same way you do, it's best not to bottle it all up. If you do, you might find yourself storming out of the house one day in a fit of rage because your spouse left the toilet seat up.

So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" for a verdict on whether or not he was in the wrong for blowing up over two dollars and a holiday coffee, internet strangers swooped in with advice.