Man asks if he was wrong to snap at MIL for demanding expensive Mother’s Day gift.

Having a smooth and drama-free relationship with your in-laws is unfortunately rare, but not every mother-in-law is a cartoonish, evil, plotting witch like romantic comedies tell us they are...

Putting in the extra effort to have a healthy and happy relationship with your partner's parents can go a long way, especially since these are the people you'll most likely have to see at every major holiday and family gathering for years to come. Dodging the war of passive-aggressive, snide comments about how you're raising your children, your household decor or the way you prepared the Thanksgiving side dishes can be difficult with an in-law on a mission, especially without your partner's defense. While direct and honest communication is key when it comes to family issues, forgive yourself if you let your emotions get the best of you and storm out of the Mother's Day brunch in a mimosa-fueled rage. There's only so much side-eyed guilt-tripping one person can handle.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his mother-in-law's Mother's Day gift demands, people were quick to help deem a verdict.