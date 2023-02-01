Man bails on brother's wedding after he suggests disabled wife stay with babysitter.

In general, if you're in a family member's wedding party, it's understood that you'll roll with their plan for the day.

But there are times when the demands are not only unreasonable, but they're downright disrespectful. While bucking against the wishes of a bride or groom can create serious drama, sometimes it's the only way to stay true to your values.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for dropping out of his brother's wedding due to the treatment of his wife.

He wrote"

AITA for dropping out as my brother's best man a couple days before his wedding?

My (36) brother (30) got married this past weekend. I was supposed to be his best man. The wedding was 12+ because they didn't want to have to deal with toddlers and such, which is fair enough.