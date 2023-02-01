Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man bails on brother's wedding after he suggests disabled wife stay with babysitter.

Man bails on brother's wedding after he suggests disabled wife stay with babysitter.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 1, 2023 | 6:00 AM
ADVERTISING

In general, if you're in a family member's wedding party, it's understood that you'll roll with their plan for the day.

But there are times when the demands are not only unreasonable, but they're downright disrespectful. While bucking against the wishes of a bride or groom can create serious drama, sometimes it's the only way to stay true to your values.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for dropping out of his brother's wedding due to the treatment of his wife.

He wrote"

AITA for dropping out as my brother's best man a couple days before his wedding?

My (36) brother (30) got married this past weekend. I was supposed to be his best man. The wedding was 12+ because they didn't want to have to deal with toddlers and such, which is fair enough.

A lot of guests do have young kids though, so they decided to have a venue nearby with a professional sitter if parents wanted to drop kids off there.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content