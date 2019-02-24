Man claims to be a victim of ageism after being banned from Starbucks for hitting on teen barista.

A 37-year-old man has been banned from a local Starbucks in Spokane, Washington after asking the 16-year-old barista out on a date. *spits out tall soy latté *

According to The Spokesman Review, the man in question is Lucas Werner, and his Facebook profile promotes his belief that younger women and older men should reproduce because they create healthier babies. *spits out venti non-fat chai with an extra shot of espresso*

According to Werner, a teen barista flirted with him by telling him he was funny, so he decided to write her a note asking her out. When he returned to Starbucks the next day he was informed by a police officer that he is no longer welcome there.

Werner claims that this ban is a clear case of age discrimination because he technically isn't breaking any laws. Starbucks doesn't hire employees under the age of 16, and 16 is the legal age of consent in Washington. Werner seems to be under the impression that if he isn't breaking any laws, he isn't being creepy. This is up for debate, I suppose.