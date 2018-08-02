Guy gets his brother's face tattooed on him and his reaction has the internet weeping.

If you haven't had your weekly cry session, then you may want to seek out your preferred crying space (mine is public transit) so you can let your eyes leak a bit. Because this pure video footage of brothers exchanging affection may scoop up the remnants of your soul and make them spill out through your eyeballs.

When Soares Sheila's son Rafa decided to get a tattoo to pay tribute to his younger brother with down syndrome, she had to catch it all on video. The younger brother, Erick, was immediately overjoyed to see his face etched on Rafa's arm. Especially since his face was artfully illustrated inside the mouth of a lion.

Sheila decided to capture the sweet exchange on video, and it soon went viral.

Posted by Soares Sheila on Saturday, July 21, 2018

"Look at my puppy’s reaction to the beautiful tribute, his face tattooed inside a lion’s mouth. The video is EXCITING. That’s why I saw Rafa asking Erick to make brave face," Soares wrote in the caption.