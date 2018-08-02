Guy gets his brother's face tattooed on him and his reaction has the internet weeping.

If you haven't had your weekly cry session, then you may want to seek out your preferred crying space (mine is public transit) so you can let your eyes leak a bit. Because this pure video footage of brothers exchanging affection may scoop up the remnants of your soul and make them spill out through your eyeballs.
When Soares Sheila's son Rafa decided to get a tattoo to pay tribute to his younger brother with down syndrome, she had to catch it all on video. The younger brother, Erick, was immediately overjoyed to see his face etched on Rafa's arm. Especially since his face was artfully illustrated inside the mouth of a lion.
Sheila decided to capture the sweet exchange on video, and it soon went viral.
"Look at my puppy’s reaction to the beautiful tribute, his face tattooed inside a lion’s mouth. The video is EXCITING. That’s why I saw Rafa asking Erick to make brave face," Soares wrote in the caption.
After the video blew up and inspired genuine comments of support and love from people across the world, Soares wrote a follow-up about how much she loves her sons.
My dear friends, when I posted this video I could swear that it would not cause this dimension of sharing that caused.
THIS IS CALLED GOD. Because he was the cause of the success of this video, because contrary to what many people think, I have never had anything easy in this life, only US and GOD and the closest friends know well what I’ve already spent in life so Erick is here with us.
Out many battles, many approvals, many fights, many defeats, and many victories, but I never gave up on my children. And I won.
Do you know why? Because God exists yes, just have faith, perseverance and believe that one day everything will solve.
I swear to all of you that my intention when I posted this video was just to show one more of their episodes.
Many thanks to all the friends who shared the video of my children, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart to all you guys.
BRB going to go finish bawling for awhile.