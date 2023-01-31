Man books hotel after in-laws tell him to sleep on the couch. They get angry at him.

Dealing with in-laws can be a tricky emotional dynamic.
On one hand, you want to make a good impression and keep the peace on behalf of your partner and yourself.
On the other hand, if you're going to be part of the family, you want to keep it real. Finding that balance between honesty about your own needs, and keeping the peace can be a hard task.
He wrote:
AITA for moving to a hotel because my wife's family insisted I sleep on the couch?
My wife and I got married last summer. Her family lives across the country from us, so up until this point I had never actually visited them, but I had met them a handful of times and we've always gotten along fine.
They invited us to stay with them for a few days and we took them up on the offer. We flew in yesterday, and everything went well, her dad and I watched football while she caught up with her mom and sisters, and then we had a really nice dinner.