Man books hotel after in-laws tell him to sleep on the couch. They get angry at him.

Dealing with in-laws can be a tricky emotional dynamic.

On one hand, you want to make a good impression and keep the peace on behalf of your partner and yourself.

On the other hand, if you're going to be part of the family, you want to keep it real. Finding that balance between honesty about your own needs, and keeping the peace can be a hard task.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for staying in a hotel after his wife's family insisted he stay on the couch.

He wrote:

AITA for moving to a hotel because my wife's family insisted I sleep on the couch?

My wife and I got married last summer. Her family lives across the country from us, so up until this point I had never actually visited them, but I had met them a handful of times and we've always gotten along fine.