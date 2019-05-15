Man calls out ‘unclothed woman’ his child saw through a window. It gets even weirder.

When you live in a big city, it's statistically likely that you'll catch a glimpse of someone else's life through their window at one point or another. Even if you're not actively trying to be voyeuristic, it's hard not to glance when you see a group of people laughing, or a scene from your favorite TV show through a stranger's window. For this reason, a lot of people use curtains to conceal the inner-workings of their home, particularly if they're changing or engaging in sexy time.

However, that isn't the case for everyone, some people feel completely fine with the potential of strangers seeing them, others may not be thinking of it, and some even like it. If you're in the confines of your own home, you can and should be able to do whatever you want with your body.

That being said, if you have huge windows near the street, people are going to see you. So, if you're walking around the house naked, they'll also likely see that.

This is where our story begins, with a Reddit post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit from a man who called out his neighbor for walking around naked in her house.

"I was walking my kid home from school. We are in a pretty nice area so the windows tend to be huge and on ground level."

In the post, he shared an anecdote from a walk home with his six-year-old daughter. On their way home, they passed the house of a family friend. The front of the house has a large window, and the family friend was minding her business, walking around the room naked. The man's daughter immediately spotted the woman and started giggling, as children do.