Man calls out ‘unclothed woman’ his child saw through a window. It gets even weirder.

When you live in a big city, it's statistically likely that you'll catch a glimpse of someone else's life through their window at one point or another. Even if you're not actively trying to be voyeuristic, it's hard not to glance when you see a group of people laughing, or a scene from your favorite TV show through a stranger's window. For this reason, a lot of people use curtains to conceal the inner-workings of their home, particularly if they're changing or engaging in sexy time.
However, that isn't the case for everyone, some people feel completely fine with the potential of strangers seeing them, others may not be thinking of it, and some even like it. If you're in the confines of your own home, you can and should be able to do whatever you want with your body.
That being said, if you have huge windows near the street, people are going to see you. So, if you're walking around the house naked, they'll also likely see that.
This is where our story begins, with a Reddit post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit from a man who called out his neighbor for walking around naked in her house.
"I was walking my kid home from school. We are in a pretty nice area so the windows tend to be huge and on ground level."
In the post, he shared an anecdote from a walk home with his six-year-old daughter. On their way home, they passed the house of a family friend. The front of the house has a large window, and the family friend was minding her business, walking around the room naked. The man's daughter immediately spotted the woman and started giggling, as children do.
"My child is 6. Suddenly she laughed and pointed at one of the houses. Inside there was a completely naked woman leaning down to pick something up right in front of the window. We could see everything clear as day."
A few weeks later, the man confronted the woman at a coffee morning at school. He shared how he and his daughter had seen her naked, and asked if she wouldn't mind pulling a curtain in the future.
"I know the woman, she is one of my wives friends. I laughed along with my kid as she clearly wasn’t bothered but inside I was a little WTF.
I saw her at a coffee and cake morning at school a few weeks later and she and my wife and I happened to sit on the same table. I tried to be as tactful as possible towards the end and say hey, Sophia and I kinda saw you naked a couple weeks back, maybe since you’re near the school it’ll be less awkward to just draw a curtain?"
The family friend was offended by the confrontation and said he was being appropriate by bringing it up (particularly in a public setting), and much to his chagrin, his wife agreed with the family friend.
"She was very offended and told me I was being inappropriate and I was floored. I was even more floored when my wife agreed with her. I told my wife later that if it was a naked dude all hell would have already broken loose. She wants me to apologise to her friend.
AITA? Am I going nuts?"
The top comment from cdmedici laid out where this woman was likely coming from, and how nudity is often oversexualized in American culture.
"I’m Scandinavian, so... prepare for some super european opinions, i guess. This woman did NOTHING wrong. she’s allowed to be naked in her own home. blinds and curtains serve our desire for privacy in our homes, they’re not an obligation to be unseen. she’s fully allowed to be naked with the blinds open. if you have a problem with what people wear or don’t wear in their own homes, don’t look in their windows."
"Your daughter also did nothing wrong - curiosity is a cornerstone of childhood, and pointing and laughing is a pretty natural and innocent response from a 6-year old. she saw a naked woman. that’s totally natural. i guess america is different, but growing up, i saw naked women all the time! on the beach, in changing rooms, tanning on public lawns, and so on. it’s just... truly not a big deal. there’s nothing inherently sexual about being naked, and kids won’t see anything wrong with it unless you teach them it’s wrong."
"You didn’t do anything wrong in letting her know - but i think the important thing for me is what you were hoping to achieve. did you truly just want to give her a heads up? or were you actually trying to say “The Children shouldn’t have to see that, close your blinds so i don’t have to bother teaching my kids that looking in people’s windows isn’t super appropriate, and can mean you see unexpected things”?
"If you genuinely just wanted to let her know, so she could prevent it from happening again if SHE so desired, no assholes here."
"But i kind of get the vibe that you brought it up to get her to close her curtains, so the kids wouldn’t have to be exposed to something as natural as a naked woman. in her own home. which makes YTA."
"edit: i’m feeling a little left out tbh, this made it to the top and i’m like the only person OP didn’t pick a fight with, haha."
"To all the people ‘genuinely asking’ if it would be the same if a) it was a man swinging his dick around or vigorously masturbating or b) if this woman was having sex as though those situations are analogous - while you’re clearly being deliberately obtuse, there is obviously a difference between sexual acts in full view of the street, and simply existing while naked for a few moments in your living room.
also, shoutout to the guy who PM’ed me asking if there’s really naked women everywhere in scandinavia, and if so, where specifically."
Used2BPromQueen jumped on to say that, based on previous comments from the OP, his views on the naked body are a bit puritannical and skewed.
"OP mentioned in a previous comment that his daughter is not allowed to be naked in the home at all ever unless she's in the bath or alone in her room so he obviously has some serious prudish puritanical views."
BubbleDncr agreed that the woman did nothing wrong by being naked in her own home, but it's also good to let her know she was seen in case she prefers privacy.
"This, and I'm American.
We shouldn't be teaching our children that there's something wrong with naked bodies. It's good to let the woman know you could see her, in case she didn't know and didn't want people to see. But if she doesn't have a problem with it, she's NTA for being naked in her own home."
jokomul agreed that regardless of the OP's intent, calling the woman out in public in front of others wasn't the right course of action. It would be different, of course, if she was flashing people on the street.
"The content also makes it sound like he called her out in front of other people. At the very least, it was in front of his wife, with whom the woman is good friends. Implying that someone did something wrong in front of their friends isn't the most tactful way to approach someone about their actions or behavior."
NoxWild joined in the chorus of people saying the woman did nothing wrong by being naked in her own home.
"YTA. She was in her own home, naked. So what? She wasn't trying to get your kid's attention, she wasn't trying to get your attention, she wasn't being a creep. How likely do you think it is that she regularly and deliberately does this?
You should have just let it go."
GeniusToker noted that the OP should be teaching their kid that the human body is natural, when you look through people's windows - that's their life you're peeking into, and that it's okay to be naked in your own home.
"YTA. What kind of parent teaches their kid it's ok to be judgemental of what other people do in their own home. Of course she's offended it's the same argument people make when they say breastfeeding in public is ok. Why are you 1. Snooping and being nosy of what other people do in their own home and 2. Teach your kid that it's not ok to be naked in your own home."
This spirited discussion has brought up a lot of great points about how sexualizing nudity often leads to warped views of the human body, and how privacy is a spectrum in many cases.