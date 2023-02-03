Man cancels vacation to home country with wife after she keeps saying she's 'scared.'

Showing your partner where you grew up can be a deeply bonding and wonderful experience.

There are elements of who you are you can't simply explain in words, the other person has to see and feel it firsthand, and your place of origin is one of those.

However, class and cultural differences can make this experience more complicated. One person's normal might be deeply disorienting to a partner, and vice versa.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for canceling a trip home with his wife after she complained about being scared.

He wrote:

AITA for canceling my wife's vacation?

I am from a developing country that was pretty dangerous when I was a kid but has come a long way in the last 20 years. My wife has watched too many movies and TV shows that show my home country in the worst possible light.