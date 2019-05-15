Man claims his girlfriend ‘nags’ him to do more parenting and gets ripped a new one by another dad.

Being a parent is not an easy task, no matter how much support you may have from extended family, friends, and the greater community. The consistent exhaustion faced by moms and dads can only thoroughly be fathomed if you're also a parent, and even then, everyone faces different obstacles.

That being said, because of the nature of sexism, moms face far more societal pressure and scrutiny regardless of how good a parent they are. While there are many fantastic fathers dividing tasks and loving on their children, the embedded nature of (hetero) gender roles still goes strong. In action, this means a dad will often get applauded for packing his kid's lunch or watching the kids while the mom goes out, while those same tasks will be expected of the mom.

Sadly, random strangers on the street and mom-shaming commenters online aren't the only ones who have internalized double standards about motherhood and fatherhood. Some fathers, whether intentional or not, have carried these engrained ideals into their own families.

In a recent Reddit post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit, a dad asked the internet whether he's wrong for thinking motherhood and fatherhood are innately different.

Now, at face value, that statement would be correct, motherhood and fatherhood are very different experiences. However, the context for his question made a lot of people side with his girlfriend.

In his query, he shared how his girlfriend "nags" him to help out more with their daughter, and that he doesn't think it's natural for dads to pick up as much work as moms.