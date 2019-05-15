Man claims his girlfriend ‘nags’ him to do more parenting and gets ripped a new one by another dad.

Being a parent is not an easy task, no matter how much support you may have from extended family, friends, and the greater community. The consistent exhaustion faced by moms and dads can only thoroughly be fathomed if you're also a parent, and even then, everyone faces different obstacles.
That being said, because of the nature of sexism, moms face far more societal pressure and scrutiny regardless of how good a parent they are. While there are many fantastic fathers dividing tasks and loving on their children, the embedded nature of (hetero) gender roles still goes strong. In action, this means a dad will often get applauded for packing his kid's lunch or watching the kids while the mom goes out, while those same tasks will be expected of the mom.
Sadly, random strangers on the street and mom-shaming commenters online aren't the only ones who have internalized double standards about motherhood and fatherhood. Some fathers, whether intentional or not, have carried these engrained ideals into their own families.
In a recent Reddit post on the Am I The Asshole subreddit, a dad asked the internet whether he's wrong for thinking motherhood and fatherhood are innately different.
Now, at face value, that statement would be correct, motherhood and fatherhood are very different experiences. However, the context for his question made a lot of people side with his girlfriend.
In his query, he shared how his girlfriend "nags" him to help out more with their daughter, and that he doesn't think it's natural for dads to pick up as much work as moms.
"My girlfriend and I have a daughter who is the absolute light of my life. My girlfriend has always been more of a hands on parent, but I am actively involved in our daughter's life and do things with her every day. However, my girlfriend often nags me about doing more for our daughter and yells at me for not anticipating what our daughter needs all the time. I pointed out to her that motherhood and fatherhood are fundamentally different from a biological perspective; from the beginning, she needed to have more hands on time with our daughter because of post partum depression and breast feeding and such, and these types of things carry on through childhood as our daughter is naturally more used to physical contact and comfort from her mother than from me."
He claimed his girlfriend did not like his take on fatherhood, and asked commenters if they also believe his view is sexist.
"My girlfriend did not like this at all and blew up at me and accused me of being sexist. I am not sexist; I just think there is a fundamental difference between a mother and her child and a father and his child, and some things that come naturally to her don't come naturally to me. Am I the asshole for my view?"
The top comment came from AppropriateRadish9, another dad who agreed that motherhood and fatherhood are different, but laid out all the reasons the OP (original poster) was privileged and entitled in his thinking.
"YTA to such a degree that you drove me to comment on this sub after lurking for a long time.
I am a father and a husband, and I will say that I agree that fatherhood and motherhood are different, but not in the ways you claim. I try my hardest to raise my kids and be a good partner to my wife. We both work, we split the housework relatively evenly, we try to have equal time with our kids. At the end of the day though, I can never understand what my wife is going through."
"She had the added burden of creating our children and being constantly judged for every choice she made by everyone from friends to random strangers sitting next to us at restaurants. Now, things still can't be equal, no matter how hard we try to make them, because the bar is always lower for me. If I pack a sandwich for my kid, I'm dad of the year for doing the bare minimum. If my wife packs a sandwich, the teacher asks why she left out carrots and a juice box to make it a balanced meal. I get praised for putting my kid's hair up. My wife gets criticized for not properly laying our toddler's edges."
"Fatherhood and motherhood are not equal because there is a higher bar for moms that leads to constant pressure and stress that you and I can never really understand. However, we can work just as hard as our wives to be the best parents we can to our children, and yes, that includes anticipating their needs, doing mental labor, AND supporting our partners through motherhood while they face a million criticisms that we will never have to hear."
"Do better, and be better to your girlfriend, if only because your daughter will eventually understand that you treat her mother like crap and won't want you around when she's older."
motnock also agreed that the OP was an asshole, and pointed out that yes, there are biological factors that play into hetero parenting, but that's not an excuse to leave your partner to do all the work.
"Yep. There are biological differences between mommies and daddies. Parental responsibility should be divided equally as a team. Sure, play to strength and weaknesses. But that’s based on individuals, but not set roles for mothers and fathers. YTA big time. You don’t get a pass at anything because you don’t produce milk. I cook more than my wife. I get the kids ready for bed and read them to sleep, rock them, cuddle, until they’re down so my wife can curl up with a glass of scotch or wine and unwind."
"We both work full time but her job is more stressful and I think she needs the down time. If she stayed at home with the kids I know she’d need that down time. Try taking care of the kid on your own over the weekend and let her go stay with family or friends. After the reality kicks your ass you might be more willing to try to shoulder the load and help in any little way possible."
yungsemite didn't mince words by straight up calling the OP sexist, but also laid out a clear step he should take if he wants to be a better parent.
"YTA, and you’re sexist! Crazy how that happens. You’re just making excuses to not do work rearing your child. Sit down with her and figure out who is doing what and when and what responsibilities each other has. Its okay if it’s lopsided, but you have to agree on it."
Chemantha came in with some real talk by pointing out that gender is a construct, and single parents and same sex parents manage to be good parents without adhering to antiquated ideas of gender and biology.
"As a scientific perspective I would like to add to your comment and say that OP's "biological" view point on the fundamental differences between a man and a woman is bullshit. If motherhood and fatherhood were so biologically fundamentally different Male gay parents would have a REALLY tough time, wouldn't they??? Though statically, their children are raised with just as great values as those children from heterosexual parents."
"Also, OP you're not talking about Biological differences, it would more be anthropological. It's culture and society that decided thr differences you're talking about and it's the reason women have to fight so hard all the time to be seen as equals. Show your daughter different! Show her how a man can do "woman's" work and be the best loving and supportive father you can possibly be!"
At the end of the day, a majority of the people commenting agreed with the OP's girlfriend, and believe he needs to step it up as an involved father. Hopefully, this functions as a wake up call for him.