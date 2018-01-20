Man tricks cops with car made of snow, receives hilarious fake parking ticket.

A Montreal man proved himself as the best ice sculptor on his block when cops were tricked by his snow car and thought it was an actual vehicle.

According to a report from CBS Local, Simon Laprise sculpted an impressive model of a Delorean (ala Back to the Future) in the middle of snow removal zone, and the rendition was realistic enough to fool officers.

The piece of icy art work was detailed enough that upon seeing it, an officer called for a second patrol car to check the Delorean. It took a few solid moments of inspection before the police were able to confirm that it was in fact a pile of snow. After having a laugh, the officers left Laprise a fake parking ticket that read: "You made our night hahahahaha :).”

The beautiful prank was sadly demolished by sanitation workers the following morning, but the documentation of the Delorean will live on.