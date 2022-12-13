Man tells cousin she has to 'pay' to use inherited property for second wedding.

Hell hath no fury quite like family drama. Two of the events that cause the highest amount of drama are weddings, and the passing of an elder.

Weddings bring out all manner of opinion about love, commitment, and the money required to celebrate it.

The passing of an elder brings out big feelings as people navigate grief and the sticky dynamics of inheritance.

So when you combine a wedding and the aftermath of an elder passing, it's likely to get intense.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for refusing to let his cousin use their grandpa's old property for her second wedding.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to allow my family's property (willed to me) be used for my cousin's second wedding?

I (27M) am the owner of a property that was formerly my grandpa's home. My grandpa was a farmer and he had this awesome property built whenever my mom and her sisters were in high school.