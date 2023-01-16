Man demands brother's widow 'give him' part of her share of rich grandma's inheritance.

Few things spur on a family feud quite like an unevenly distributed inheritance.
We've seen it in movies, and maybe even in our own lives, things can get ugly when a windfall is on the table during a time of grief and upheaval.
The AITA subreddit is no stranger to these conflicts, and in one popular post, a man asked if he's wrong for asking his sister-in-law to share how much money she got.
He wrote:
AITA for asking my ex-sister in law to disclose and then share how much money she got from my grandmother in the will?
I am going to try and keep this short. Grandpa was an engineer with the biggest airplane manufacturer in the world. He also had several patents for navigation software.
He and my grandma were loaded. When he died, my grandma used the money to control everyone. I didn't speak to my grandma for almost 10 years because of it. She also didn't approve of my lifestyle.