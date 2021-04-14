Man destroys business after boss punishes him for taking time off for his mom's death.

Sometimes the only way to get back at a horrible boss is to hatch an elaborate revenge plan that will ultimately be the downfall of their business.

At least, that's what the Reddit user PissedBrewer did after his boss stole his wages shortly after the death of his mother.

While destroying an entire brewery might sound extreme and in-depth, this brewer foresaw the quickest way to make the tower crumble, and went for it once his boss confirmed his own cartoonishly sadistic management tendencies.

I destroyed a brewery

OP kicked off the post by saying this all went down nearly 20 years ago.