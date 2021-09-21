Man who didn't want kids asks if he was wrong not to fake excitement at gender reveal.

The decision to have children is a deeply personal one, but being happily child-free often means filtering out a lot of comments from strangers and relatives alike that you're "selfish" or "will change your mind."

Of course, some people who vow to never become parents end up having a massive family completely with yearly trips to Disney World and a stacked calendar of soccer games, but trusting that someone else knows what's right for their own life without your unsolicited advice on reproduction is important.

If you and your partner decide together to never have kids and are eventually faced with an important choice that shakes up your plan to grow old with two incomes, no kids, and a not-at-all-child-proofed house full of blissful silence then that's a hurdle you have to face together. Forcing your partner to become a parent against their will, or expecting them to suddenly be overjoyed by something they never wanted is a dark road.

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to do a bad job a faking excitement during his wife's baby shower, people were quick to help deem a verdict.