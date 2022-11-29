Man drinks 'night whiskey' even though it makes his pregnant wife sick. Gets called out.

When a couple decides to have a child together, there's an understanding that everything is about to change.
From pregnancy on, all of the old habits and priorities are going to need to shift as life makes way for a baby. Of course, this shift requires cooperation and communication, both of which take two to tango.
He wrote:
AITA for having alcohol around my pregnant wife?
My wife (29f) is four months pregnant and cannot stand the smell of alcohol even the smallest whiff from your breath or clothes will send her spewing. I (31m) love whiskey in the evening time.
I would drink a glass, proceed to brush and use mouthwash so my wife doesn’t barf on me when she sees me. Yet, she runs away from me whenever I’m even a meter away because she claims she can still smell it from a mile away.