Man charged for drunk driving after ordering 200 hash browns from McDonalds. Party on!

Most people who drink are familiar with the drunken tipping point where all you can think about is glorious snacks. A few drinks in and cue the cravings for fried food, a burger, some hash browns, maybe ice cream, pretty much any food that will further deplete your body of the vitamins it truly needs.

Despite our best efforts at gluttony, there is one man in Australia who has beat us all, or at least hopefully most of us.

According to The Hornsby Advocate an Australian man (who remains unnamed) was charged with drunk driving after causing a mess at McDonalds on Saturday.

This was of course, AFTER he managed to order 200 hash browns from the drive thru (which is worth $230 whopping dollars).

According to the report, the man first arrived at the drive thru searching for chicken nuggets, and flew into a rage when he found out McDonalds was OUT.

That's pretty much fast food heresy, even though it was 4:40AM.