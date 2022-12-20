Man ends up befriending other guy after he catches GF cheating on him.

Being betrayed by a partner is one of the worst feelings on earth.

One moment, you're riding high on the intoxication of love, and the next, you're in the dumps, wondering if any of it was ever real for them.

Anger is a common and justified response to infidelity, and many people feel just as much anger toward the "other" person as they do their ex-partner.

But there are some situations where the cheater has lied both to their partner and their "side" person.

In a popular post on the Off My Chest subreddit, a man shared how he ended up extending kindness to the man his ex-girlfriend cheated on him with.

He wrote:

I got cheated on, but I couldn’t help but be nice.​​​​​​