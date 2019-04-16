Man asks if he's in the wrong for feeding his vegan niece milk and cookies, internet digs in.

Look, there's nothing wrong with being vegan. In fact, it can be great for the environment, and if I'm being completely honest, a lot of vegan food and beverages are delicious. I will absolutely spend five dollars on an oat milk latte, thank you very much.

The problem with vegans comes along when they try to shove their lifestyle down other people's throats. Eat all the sunflower seed pancakes you want, just don't make the rest of us have a bite if we don't want to. And while you're at it, please make sure being vegan isn't your entire personality.

However, what happens when veganism meets motherhood? A mother is in charge of feeding her child, so is she therefore able to force a vegan diet on her kid? And is that a chill thing to do?

These questions came up in a Reddit thread after SpaceCowboy_82 asked if he was in the wrong for feeding his niece milk and cookies, despite the fact that his sister had her on a vegan diet.

The post reads: