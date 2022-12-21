Man gets revenge on brother who proposed at his wedding. Some think it's too far.

There are certain family boundaries that even the most self-centered person should be able to abide by.
For example, don't propose at your sibling's wedding, particularly during the father-daughter dance.
Sometimes, revenge is the only adequate response to a deeply selfish act.
And revenge is exactly what one fed-up brother got after dealing with his brother "Todd's" selfish antics for years.
He wrote:
My brother ruined my wedding by proposing so I ruined his proposal.
I (35m) have a young brother "Todd" (29m) who had a complicated birth and had to stay a month in the ICU.
Because of that my parents have always doted on him and almost denied him nothing, even if it was to the detriment of my sister "Abby" (32f) and I.