Man gets revenge on brother who proposed at his wedding. Some think it's too far.

There are certain family boundaries that even the most self-centered person should be able to abide by.

For example, don't propose at your sibling's wedding, particularly during the father-daughter dance.

Sometimes, revenge is the only adequate response to a deeply selfish act.

And revenge is exactly what one fed-up brother got after dealing with his brother "Todd's" selfish antics for years.

He shared the whole messy ordeal on the Pro-Revenge subreddit, where the post quickly gained major traction.

He wrote:

My brother ruined my wedding by proposing so I ruined his proposal.

I (35m) have a young brother "Todd" (29m) who had a complicated birth and had to stay a month in the ICU.