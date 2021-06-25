Man gets roasted for telling men to stay away from ‘vulgar’ women who say ‘vagina.'

A man has sparked backlash online after tweeting about how men should "stay away from vulgar women," and also, that women shouldn't use the word "vagina."
The men's health coach and fat loss consultant Eric Amunga, known on Twitter as @Amerix set the Twitter timeline aflame when he wrote a prescriptive tweet about how women should act, and how men should respond.
The tweet read:
"Men, stay away from vulgar women. A feminine, respectful woman values what she speaks or writes. A woman who easily says or writes "f*ck," "vagina," and "dick" is a NO. Vulgar women are damaged women who come with emotional baggage. FOCUS ON YOUR LIFE."