A man on Grindr invited people to a 'BBQ not orgy' and it went viral for the best reason.

Normally, Grindr is a place for men to meet other men to date, hook up with, or some variation of the two. So, it makes sense that 61-year-old Chris Bowman of North Carolina felt the need to clarify his mass 4th of July invitations.

Every year, Bowman throws a huge BBQ open to friends, neighbors, and strangers of all genders and sexual orientations. Since he himself is already active on Grindr, he uses the app to help spread the word for his self-described "BBQ not n ORGY."

In the days leading up to the annual BBQ, Bowman changed his bio into an invitation, he also sent out personal messages inviting people nearby.