A man on Grindr invited people to a 'BBQ not orgy' and it went viral for the best reason.

Normally, Grindr is a place for men to meet other men to date, hook up with, or some variation of the two. So, it makes sense that 61-year-old Chris Bowman of North Carolina felt the need to clarify his mass 4th of July invitations.
Every year, Bowman throws a huge BBQ open to friends, neighbors, and strangers of all genders and sexual orientations. Since he himself is already active on Grindr, he uses the app to help spread the word for his self-described "BBQ not n ORGY."
In the days leading up to the annual BBQ, Bowman changed his bio into an invitation, he also sent out personal messages inviting people nearby.
"5th annual 4th of July BBQ June 30th from 1 until? Why do 90% of u think this is an orgy? It's not it's open to all. Is it because I'm on the app? I try to invite all types of people, men, women, gay, bi, str8, trans, doesn't matter to me."
In his personal invites, he made sure to clarify to "please feel free to bring a wife, partner or just a date" and that there was "no cost just bring your own booze."
Due to the refreshing earnestness, his screenshots quickly went viral on Twitter with people from across the country wanting to attend his "BBQ not n orgy."
A few people jumped on the thread who were actually at the cookout. They said it was good vibes with good music and food, and was indeed NOT an orgy.
Apparently Bowman was up late into the night making food for strangers.
Now that his annual BBQ has gone viral, I have a feeling even more people will believe it's NOT an orgy next year.