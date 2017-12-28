A man got a haircut so bad his stylist was arrested.

Most of us have been forced to sport an unflattering haircut at one point in our lives. Regardless of how skilled we feel we are at communicating with our hair stylist, there are rogue barbers among us who will edit our suggestions to their liking. While many of us have cried at least once over a bad haircut, very few can claim their stylist was arrested for being record levels of horrible at their job. At least, very few besides the 22-year-old in Madison, Wisconsin who called the cops on his hairdresser after receiving an unwanted Larry Fine (ala the Three Stooges) haircut as well as a nick on the ear.

'Like Larry from the Three Stooges:' Hairstylist accused of snipping a customer's ear, then using the clipper with the shortest attachment down the middle of the customer's head. https://t.co/W5d1yHpxF9 #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) December 28, 2017

According to reports, when the young man (who remains unnamed) went into the barber to get freshened up, he received an unwanted shave down the middle of his head and a cut on the ear.

These are the days I miss Madison police reports: "A customer's hair after he was allegedly snipped in the ear on purpose with a scissors by a State Street stylist, who then shaved down the middle of the customer's head on Friday." https://t.co/jAwHHGfIF2 — Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) December 27, 2017

While technically, giving a bad haircut isn't a criminal offense (it really should be), the fashion victim told Madison police that 46-year-old stylist Khaled Shabani clipped his ear after assaulting his head with a middle shave and asking him to sit still. And while Shabani claims it was an accident, he was briefly arrested and eventually ticketed under the suspicion of intentionally nicking the ear.