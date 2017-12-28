A man got a haircut so bad his stylist was arrested.

Most of us have been forced to sport an unflattering haircut at one point in our lives. Regardless of how skilled we feel we are at communicating with our hair stylist, there are rogue barbers among us who will edit our suggestions to their liking. While many of us have cried at least once over a bad haircut, very few can claim their stylist was arrested for being record levels of horrible at their job. At least, very few besides the 22-year-old in Madison, Wisconsin who called the cops on his hairdresser after receiving an unwanted Larry Fine (ala the Three Stooges) haircut as well as a nick on the ear.
According to reports, when the young man (who remains unnamed) went into the barber to get freshened up, he received an unwanted shave down the middle of his head and a cut on the ear.
While technically, giving a bad haircut isn't a criminal offense (it really should be), the fashion victim told Madison police that 46-year-old stylist Khaled Shabani clipped his ear after assaulting his head with a middle shave and asking him to sit still. And while Shabani claims it was an accident, he was briefly arrested and eventually ticketed under the suspicion of intentionally nicking the ear.
This is the only available photo of the haircut itself, and it's a rough look.
Who knows though, this bizarrely dramatic haircut experience could lead the 22-year-old to a new look.
It certainly sheds a strange light on how The Three Stooges remain relevant in our arsenal of cultural references.
I have a feeling that after this, Shabani will be very, very careful when he gives haircuts.