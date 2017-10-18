Man sets house on fire while killing spider. He officially wins the award for 'worst day ever.'

We've all had a few terrible, no good, very bad days. It's pretty much impossible to stay alive and avoid the days where you spill hot coffee all over your freshly washed pants, or accidentally send a sext to a family member because you opened wrong typing window.

However, despite the barrage of universally horrible days, most of us can take solace in the fact that we've never set our house on fire while killing a spider.

According to a report from the local news station KVOA, a man in Tucson, Arizona set his mobile home on fire when he used a blowtorch to scorch a fleet of spiders and spiderwebs.

At the time of the fire, an elderly woman was carried out of the home to safety. Luckily, no one sustained injuries.

While The Tucson Fire Department didn't officially pin the blame of the fire on the man's deep hatred of spiders, they did claim it was "under investigation" and that his use of a blowtorch on a series of webs was likely the cause of the flames.