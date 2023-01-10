Man in middle seat drinks 40oz of water on three hour flight. Seatmate calls him 'rude.'

Flying brings out everyone's pet peeves.

Everyone has a different coping mechanism while they're in the air. Some people want to sleep or space off on their headphones, while others prefer to eat and drink and chat with a new airplane friend.

Some people meticulously pick their seat based on how much they need to get up, if they like looking outside, and their size, while others roll the dice.

Unsurprisingly, when you cram a bunch of people with very specific preferences onto a plane, they're going to butt heads on "flying etiquette" every now and then.

In a popular Reddit thread, a man asked if he was wrong for drinking so much water he needed to pee four times throughout a flight while sitting in a middle seat.

He wrote: