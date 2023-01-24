Man infuriates wife by missing emergency during 'phone free' weekend with guy friend.

A digital detox or a "phone-free" time can be incredibly good for the brain.

Even just a full day without refreshing apps and staring at a screen can help us feel more connected to the physical world, grounded in our feelings, and less fidgety and paranoid.

But because we live in a culture used to constant availability, it can be hard to take much space away from the phones and screens without leaving loved ones on read, or worse yet, worrying them.

Ideally, setting a clear boundary and warning those close to us ahead of time would help curb any freak-outs during a digital detox, but this doesn't always work perfectly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for ignoring a real emergency after his wife kept trying to contact him during a "phone-free" trip.

He wrote: