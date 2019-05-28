Man asks if he's a jerk for wanting to cancel wedding after fiance excludes his son's boyfriend.

The much used adage "you can't choose who you love" is as true as it is frustrating. While the unreasonable nature of love can lead us to surprising and fantastic connections, it also oftentimes leads to relationships with huge question marks hanging over the, question marks that are much easier to see if you're outside of the relationship. One of the many questions marks that often crops up is the issue of how a loved one treats extended family and friends, and how religious and political differences manifest in social settings.

In a recent post in the Am I The Asshole subreddit, the user throwaway-thewedding shared an argument with their fiance that caused them to consider canceling the wedding.

In the post, he shared that she comes from a far more religious background than him, and while she abides by much of it, it hasn't caused issues in their relationship up until now. However, now, with wedding plans in tow, her conservative values are coming into play. The OP shared that his 22-year-old son has been out of the closet since he was 14-years-old, and dating the same boyfriend for years.

OP has made his support of his son clear, and considers his son's boyfriend a close family friend. However, due to religious homophobia, his fiance has requested the son's boyfriend be disinvited from the wedding in order to make her parents more "comfortable."