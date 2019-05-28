Man asks if he's a jerk for wanting to cancel wedding after fiance excludes his son's boyfriend.

The much used adage "you can't choose who you love" is as true as it is frustrating. While the unreasonable nature of love can lead us to surprising and fantastic connections, it also oftentimes leads to relationships with huge question marks hanging over the, question marks that are much easier to see if you're outside of the relationship. One of the many questions marks that often crops up is the issue of how a loved one treats extended family and friends, and how religious and political differences manifest in social settings.
In a recent post in the Am I The Asshole subreddit, the user throwaway-thewedding shared an argument with their fiance that caused them to consider canceling the wedding.
In the post, he shared that she comes from a far more religious background than him, and while she abides by much of it, it hasn't caused issues in their relationship up until now. However, now, with wedding plans in tow, her conservative values are coming into play. The OP shared that his 22-year-old son has been out of the closet since he was 14-years-old, and dating the same boyfriend for years.
OP has made his support of his son clear, and considers his son's boyfriend a close family friend. However, due to religious homophobia, his fiance has requested the son's boyfriend be disinvited from the wedding in order to make her parents more "comfortable."
The OP, as a loving father who doesn't support homophobia, shared that this whole exchange has made him reconsider marrying her in the first place.
"WIBTA if I called off my wedding because my fiance does not want my son to bring his boyfriend to the wedding?"
"My son was born when I was only 15 years old, and I’ve been a single dad since I was 18. It was hard living for a long time money-wise but I always tried to do best by my son. Today I own my own gym and my son is now 22 and going to college and works at my gym full-time. He came out to me when he was 14 years old and I’ve always been supportive of him and his identity."
"I’ve been with my fiancé now for about 2 years and while she does come from a very deep religious and conservative family, she has never had any issue with my son – at least nothing she has ever expressed to me. My son has been dating his boyfriend since he was 18 and I’ve gotten to know him really well."
"However my fiancé told me recently that she does not want my son’s boyfriend to come to the wedding nor does she want her parents to even get the inclination that my son is gay. That if they found out, they would have a complete fit. This really bothered me because I refuse to ask my son to go back in the closet. What is going to happen in the future? When my son gets married himself? Will they want him and his husband barred from other family events?"
While his fiance is framing this as a "wedding only" situation, the request to make his son hide his identity is causing the OP to question what kind of foreshadowing this represents for future displays of homophobia.
"He’s my son and will be the best man and it would be unfair to deny him a plus one because her family has an issue with gay people. When I told her this, she got very angry with me and told me that I was being selfish and over-dramatic – that it would just be for this one day, that she wants the perfect wedding. I told her that this was unacceptable and that I was not going to ask my son not to bring his boyfriend. It’s my wedding too and I want his boyfriend there."
When OP laid down the law, and refused to exclude his son's boyfriend from the wedding, he received the silent treatment, which he took as another red flag in itself. When he told his brother about the situation, and his second thoughts about the marriage in general, he was accused of being an asshole. So now, he brought his query to the internet, and they had a lot of thoughts.
"After that I got the silent treatment for a day and since then it hasn’t been discussed again. However, it has left an extremely bad taste in my mouth and has me contemplating calling the wedding off. I do not want to marry into a family that would potentially discriminate against my son. I love my fiance very much but my son will always come first. I told my brother and he said that I was being the asshole here – that it would just be for one day and that since my son is an adult, it’s unlikely that he would have that much interaction with his “step grandparents” in the future anyway."
"I still don’t feel comfortable about the entire situation and am really thinking about calling the wedding off. Would I be the asshole if I did this? Am I being unreasonable here?"
WitchWithDesignerBag urged him to follow his gut, and cut things off with the fiance before it gets worse.
"Holy cow NTA. You should also seriously reconsider marrying this person. Your son's feelings take obvious priority of the feelings of your in laws, who aren't even related to your son."
viddy_me_yarbles agrees that the in-laws are obviously the assholes in this situation.
"Yeah OP, your inlaws are assholes and you know it. Don't let them make you into an asshole to match them. You've obviously worked hard to make sure your son feels accepted for who he is. Don't undo that now."
rebuildthedeathstar brought up the fact that the in-laws might not even care at the wedding, and the fiance's projection and problem solving is an issue in itself.
"Tbh, the in laws don’t even know yet so technically their reaction is still to be determined. What if they don’t care?"
"The bigger deal is how could OP’s fiancée imagine that this was an acceptable request or that it’s only “one day”. Sounds like she needs to have a sit down with her parents and their conservative beliefs."
jhappyy also pointed out how the silent treatment in itself is a huge red flag to note, as that behavior is overtly manipulative.
"There's another big, maybe even bigger red flag here: The silent treatment. She's trying to force her will on OP by not giving him a chance to speak. This will continue in the future. Whenever they will not agree on something she'll do it again and again. I've seen it reach the point where even a wrong remark will lead to the silent treatment.
This behaviour is unacceptable. Get out OP as long as you can."
fersure4 agreed that the wedding will just be the first of many homophobic microaggressions, and as a gay man who has experienced this brand of bigotry, he urged OP to prioritize supporting his son.
"NTA - As a gay man I agree that you shouldn't ask your son to go back in the closet. I believe you're also right that it wont just be one day, it will be an issue during any family event that your future in laws and son would both be attending."
"You care about your son's well being and your wife wants her family's bigotry to trump his well being. Fuck that. Ultimately it's your decision on what to do, but I only hope you continue to be a good father."
At the time of writing this, the OP hasn't updated the post to share whether he made a final decision, but if he listens to the advice of others, it's clearly time to call it quits with the fiance.